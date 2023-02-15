In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 15th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:
Sony Group Corporation (SONY - Free Report) : This electronic equipment, instruments, and devices company which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Sony Corporation Price and Consensus
Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote
Sony has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.32, compared with 19.69 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Sony Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Sony Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Sony Corporation Quote
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) : This information technology hardware, software and services solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Insight Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Insight Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.16, compared with 19.69 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Insight Enterprises, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.