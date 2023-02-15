Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 15th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:

Sony Group Corporation (SONY - Free Report) : This electronic equipment, instruments, and devices company which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Sony has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.32, compared with 19.69 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a  Value Score  of B.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) : This information technology hardware, software and services solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.16, compared with 19.69 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


