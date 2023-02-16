Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST - Free Report) : This consumer packaged goods company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.

CGI Inc. (GIB - Free Report) : This information technology (IT) and business process services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA - Free Report) : This company that provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


