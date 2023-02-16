We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Post Holdings, Inc. (POST - Free Report) : This consumer packaged goods company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.
CGI Inc. (GIB - Free Report) : This information technology (IT) and business process services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA - Free Report) : This company that provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.