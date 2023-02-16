Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA - Free Report) : This company that provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of mineral properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

