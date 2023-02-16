In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 16th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:
CGI Inc. (GIB - Free Report) : This information technology (IT) and business process services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
CGI has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.21, compared with 64.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA - Free Report) : This company that provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
North American Construction Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.80, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
