Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:

CGI Inc. (GIB - Free Report) : This information technology (IT) and business process services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

CGI has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.21, compared with 64.50 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of B.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA - Free Report) : This company that provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

North American Construction Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.80, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


