New Strong Buy Stocks for February 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 day.

Expro Group Holdings (XPRO - Free Report) : This oil and gas service company which provides energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia-Pacific, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

LaZBoy (LZB - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified international food, ingredients and retail group which is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Selective Insurance Group (SIGI - Free Report) : This company, which operates as a P&C insurer and offers insurance products and services across the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


