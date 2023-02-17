Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:

Everest ReGroup, Ltd. (RE - Free Report) : This insurance and reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Everest Re Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Everest Re Group, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Everest Re Group, Ltd. Quote

Everest Re has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Everest Re Group, Ltd. Quote

 

 

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetic and skin care products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Price and Consensus

e.l.f. Beauty Price and Consensus

e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 2.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

e.l.f. Beauty PEG Ratio (TTM)

e.l.f. Beauty PEG Ratio (TTM)

e.l.f. Beauty peg-ratio-ttm | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) - free report >>

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) - free report >>

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) - free report >>

Published in

finance