Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:
Everest ReGroup, Ltd. (RE - Free Report) : This insurance and reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Everest Re has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetic and skin care products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 2.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
