Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical devices company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus

Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus

Embecta Corp. price-consensus-chart | Embecta Corp. Quote

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.1% over the last 60 days.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Quote

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Repsol SA Price and Consensus

Repsol SA Price and Consensus

Repsol SA price-consensus-chart | Repsol SA Quote

Bunzl plc (BZLFY - Free Report) : This distribution and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Bunzl PLC Price and Consensus

Bunzl PLC Price and Consensus

Bunzl PLC price-consensus-chart | Bunzl PLC Quote

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI - Free Report) : This company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

CVR Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

CVR Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

CVR Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | CVR Energy Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) - free report >>

Repsol SA (REPYY) - free report >>

Bunzl PLC (BZLFY) - free report >>

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) - free report >>

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) - free report >>

Published in

medical-devices oil-energy