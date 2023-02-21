We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical devices company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus
Embecta Corp. price-consensus-chart | Embecta Corp. Quote
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.1% over the last 60 days.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Quote
Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Repsol SA Price and Consensus
Repsol SA price-consensus-chart | Repsol SA Quote
Bunzl plc (BZLFY - Free Report) : This distribution and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Bunzl PLC Price and Consensus
Bunzl PLC price-consensus-chart | Bunzl PLC Quote
CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI - Free Report) : This company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
CVR Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
CVR Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | CVR Energy Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.