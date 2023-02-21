Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Bunzl plc (BZLFY - Free Report) : This distribution and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI - Free Report) : This company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

