Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:
Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Repsol SA Price and Consensus
Repsol SA price-consensus-chart | Repsol SA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.
Repsol SA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Repsol SA dividend-yield-ttm | Repsol SA Quote
Bunzl plc (BZLFY - Free Report) : This distribution and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Bunzl PLC Price and Consensus
Bunzl PLC price-consensus-chart | Bunzl PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.
Bunzl PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bunzl PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Bunzl PLC Quote
CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI - Free Report) : This company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
CVR Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
CVR Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | CVR Energy Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.
CVR Energy Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
CVR Energy Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CVR Energy Inc. Quote
