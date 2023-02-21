In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:
Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Repsol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.87, compared with 7.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Bunzl plc (BZLFY - Free Report) : This distribution and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Bunzl has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.19, compared with 21.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI - Free Report) : This company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
CVR Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.44, compared with 18.34 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.