Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Repsol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.87, compared with 7.20 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of B.

Bunzl plc (BZLFY - Free Report) : This distribution and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Bunzl has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.19, compared with 21.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI - Free Report) : This company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

CVR Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.44, compared with 18.34 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


