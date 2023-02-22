Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:

Textron Inc. (TXT - Free Report) : This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Textron Inc. Price and Consensus

Textron Inc. Price and Consensus

Textron Inc. price-consensus-chart | Textron Inc. Quote

Textron’s shares gained 3.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Textron Inc. Price

Textron Inc. Price

Textron Inc. price | Textron Inc. Quote

 

 

 

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY - Free Report) : This full-service restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Quote

Chuy’s shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Price

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Price

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. price | Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Quote

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA - Free Report) : This retirement, investment, and employee benefits company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Voya Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Voya Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Voya Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Voya Financial, Inc. Quote

Voya’s shares gained 15.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Voya Financial, Inc. Price

Voya Financial, Inc. Price

Voya Financial, Inc. price | Voya Financial, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Textron Inc. (TXT) - free report >>

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) - free report >>

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace