Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:
Textron Inc. (TXT - Free Report) : This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Textron’s shares gained 3.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY - Free Report) : This full-service restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Chuy’s shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA - Free Report) : This retirement, investment, and employee benefits company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Voya’s shares gained 15.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
