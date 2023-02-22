Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF - Free Report) : This company engages in refining and supplying petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

PBF has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.03, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA - Free Report) : This retirement, investment, and employee benefits company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Voya has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.69, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Textron Inc. (TXT - Free Report) : This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Textron has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.80, compared with 19.42 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


