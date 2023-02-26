In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This distributor of agricultural, forestry and construction equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
LCNB Corp. (LCNB - Free Report) : This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC - Free Report) : This business development and management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
