New Strong Buy Stocks for March 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Associated British Foods (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified international food, ingredients and retail group which is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 day.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA - Free Report) : This company which owns, operates, and develops resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII - Free Report) : This company that serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

CGI Group (GIB - Free Report) : This company which provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP - Free Report) : This company which provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


