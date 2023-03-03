We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Associated British Foods (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified international food, ingredients and retail group which is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 day.
Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus
Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote
Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA - Free Report) : This company which owns, operates, and develops resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Price and Consensus
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. price-consensus-chart | Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Quote
Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII - Free Report) : This company that serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Quote
CGI Group (GIB - Free Report) : This company which provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
CGI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CGI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CGI Group, Inc. Quote
Ameriprise Financial (AMP - Free Report) : This company which provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.