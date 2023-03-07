Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This Philadelphia, PA-based lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Belden (BDC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 day.

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein (HSIC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Service Properties Trust (SVC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which buys, owns, and leases hotels primarily in United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


industrial-products medical reit retail utilities