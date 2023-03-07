We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This Philadelphia, PA-based lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Belden (BDC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 day.
Belden Inc Price and Consensus
Belden Inc price-consensus-chart | Belden Inc Quote
Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Henry Schein (HSIC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus
Henry Schein, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote
Service Properties Trust (SVC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which buys, owns, and leases hotels primarily in United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Service Properties Trust Price and Consensus
Service Properties Trust price-consensus-chart | Service Properties Trust Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.