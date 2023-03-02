We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 2nd:
Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP - Free Report) : This Brazilian industrial group which is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Price and Consensus
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Quote
Ultrapar Participacoes has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Quote
Everest Re Group (RE - Free Report) : This company which writes property and casualty, reinsurance and insurance in the U.S, Bermuda and international markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Everest Re Group, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Everest Re Group, Ltd. Quote
Everest Re Group has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Everest Re Group, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Everest Re Group, Ltd. Quote
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTTYY - Free Report) : This company which provides a variety of telecommunications services, including telephone, telegraph, leased circuits, data communication, terminal equipment sales and other services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Price and Consensus
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Quote
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a PEG ratio of 1.51 compared with 3.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.