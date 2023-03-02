Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 2nd:

Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP - Free Report) : This Brazilian industrial group which is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Everest Re Group (RE - Free Report) : This company which writes property and casualty, reinsurance and insurance in the U.S, Bermuda and international markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re Group has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTTYY - Free Report) : This company which provides a variety of telecommunications services, including telephone, telegraph, leased circuits, data communication, terminal equipment sales and other services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a PEG ratio of 1.51 compared with 3.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


