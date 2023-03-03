In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:
FS Bancorp (FSBW - Free Report) : This company operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.40 compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Centrais Eltricas Brasileiras (EBR - Free Report) : This company which is involved in the generation and distribution of electric power through its subsidiaries to the whole of Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Centrais Eltricas Brasileiras has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.56 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX - Free Report) : This direct-to-consumer company in Mexico with a product portfolio which includes home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.85 compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
