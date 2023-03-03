In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:
Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) : This company that offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.
Asure Software’s shares gained 65.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Associated British Foods (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified international food, ingredients and retail group which is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Associated British Foods’s shares gained 20.0% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) : This specialty investment company that provides customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Main Street Capital’s shares gained 12.4% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
