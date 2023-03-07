We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sasol (SSL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coal and produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus
Sasol Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sasol Ltd. Quote
Esquire Financial (ESQ - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote
Infineon Technologies (IFNNY - Free Report) : This company that designs, produces, and sells semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus
Infineon Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Infineon Technologies AG Quote
WPP (WPP - Free Report) : This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 day.
WPP PLC Price and Consensus
WPP PLC price-consensus-chart | WPP PLC Quote
Global Industrial Company (GIC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products principally in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Global Industrial Company Price and Consensus
Global Industrial Company price-consensus-chart | Global Industrial Company Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.