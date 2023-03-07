Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:

Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass’s shares gained 40.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Primerica (PRI - Free Report) : This company that provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Primerica’s shares gained 29.5% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Esquire Financial (ESQ - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Esquire Financial’s shares gained 3.6% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


