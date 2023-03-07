In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:
Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass’s shares gained 40.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Primerica (PRI - Free Report) : This company that provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Primerica’s shares gained 29.5% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Esquire Financial (ESQ - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Esquire Financial’s shares gained 3.6% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
