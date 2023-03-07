In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:
Komatsu (KMTUY - Free Report) : This company which is a major manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Komatsu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.17 compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) : These ingredients solutions providing company which specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches, and nutrition ingredients, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.82 compared with 53.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Infineon Technologies (IFNNY - Free Report) : This company that designs, produces, and sells semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Infineon Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.21 compared with 78.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
