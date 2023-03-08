Back to top

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:

APi Group (APG - Free Report) : This business services company which offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection, and service of fire protection systems, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi Group’s shares gained 23.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates, and develops resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts’ shares gained 62.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY - Free Report) : This externally managed business development company which focuses on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp’s shares gained 9.7% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


