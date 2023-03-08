In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.93%, compared with the industry average of 9.87%.
Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that provides venture capital to technology and life science-related companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.18%, compared with the industry average of 9.87%.
ASE Technology (ASX - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
