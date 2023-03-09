We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:
Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR - Free Report) : This company that offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Frontier Communications Parent’s shares gained 7.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) : This Beijing-based Chinese-language Internet search provider which also offers online marketing services to its customers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Baidu’s shares gained 18.4% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Global Industrial Company (GIC - Free Report) : This company which operates through its subsidiaries and provides industrial products principally in North America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Global Industrial Company’s shares gained 6.2% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
