Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR - Free Report) : This company that offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Frontier Communications Parent’s shares gained 7.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) : This Beijing-based Chinese-language Internet search provider which also offers online marketing services to its customers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Baidu’s shares gained 18.4% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Global Industrial Company (GIC - Free Report) : This company which operates through its subsidiaries and provides industrial products principally in North America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Global Industrial Company’s shares gained 6.2% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


