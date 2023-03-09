In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI - Free Report) : This company which is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16.0% over the last 60 days.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price and Consensus
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance price-consensus-chart | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.67%, compared with the industry average of 11.51%.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Yield (TTM)
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote
OFS Capital (OFS - Free Report) : This closed-end, non-diversified management investment company which is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.28%, compared with the industry average of 9.87%.
OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
OFS Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.68%, compared with the industry average of 9.87%.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote
