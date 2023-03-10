In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) - free report >>
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) - free report >>
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:
Stellus Capital Investment (SCM - Free Report) : This closed-end, non-diversified investment management company which invests with an objective to maximize the total return to its stock holders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.61%, compared with the industry average of 9.87%.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Quote
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This is a rapidly growing containership company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.29%, compared with the industry average of 1.56%.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Global Ship Lease, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) : This bank holding company which offers a wide range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Bank OZK Price and Consensus
Bank OZK price-consensus-chart | Bank OZK Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.32%, compared with the industry average of 2.58%.
Bank OZK Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bank OZK dividend-yield-ttm | Bank OZK Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens