Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This rapidly growing containership company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.29 compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) : This automotive company which operates principally in Germany and internationally and develops, manufactures and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.76 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Selective Insurance Group (SIGI - Free Report) : This company which operates as a P&C insurer and offers insurance products and services across the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.
Selective Insurance Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.90 compared with 19.00 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
