Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:
Stellus Capital Investment (SCM - Free Report) : This closed-end, non-diversified investment management company which invests with an objective to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Stellus Capital Investment’s shares gained 7.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) : This specialty investment company that provides customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Main Street Capital’s shares gained 5.5% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) : This company which offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Palo Alto Networks’ shares gained 13.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
