Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA - Free Report) : This company that operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

Playa’s shares gained 45.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK - Free Report) : This financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The Bancorp’s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods’ shares gained 19.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

