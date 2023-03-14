In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA - Free Report) : This company that operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
Playa’s shares gained 45.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK - Free Report) : This financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
The Bancorp’s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Associated British Foods’ shares gained 19.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
