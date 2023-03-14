Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) : This bank holding company that operates through mortgage banking, mortgage warehousing, and regular banking carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.45, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW - Free Report) : This multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Build-A-Bear has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.10, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This construction, mining, and utility equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.02, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

