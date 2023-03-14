In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) : This bank holding company that operates through mortgage banking, mortgage warehousing, and regular banking carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.45, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW - Free Report) : This multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Build-A-Bear has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.10, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This construction, mining, and utility equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Komatsu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.02, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
