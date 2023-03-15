We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This community-centered shopping center real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR - Free Report) : This software and cloud solutions company operating in the area of high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS - Free Report) : This company that supplies gaming products and services for the gaming industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.
