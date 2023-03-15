Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This community-centered shopping center real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus

Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus

Whitestone REIT price-consensus-chart | Whitestone REIT Quote

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Price and Consensus

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Price and Consensus

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Quote

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR - Free Report) : This software and cloud solutions company operating in the area of high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Altair Engineering Inc. Price and Consensus

Altair Engineering Inc. Price and Consensus

Altair Engineering Inc. price-consensus-chart | Altair Engineering Inc. Quote

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS - Free Report) : This company that supplies gaming products and services for the gaming industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.

PlayAGS, Inc. Price and Consensus

PlayAGS, Inc. Price and Consensus

PlayAGS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PlayAGS, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) - free report >>

Whitestone REIT (WSR) - free report >>

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) - free report >>

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) - free report >>

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy reit