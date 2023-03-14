In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Whitestone REIT (WSR) - free report >>
PLDT Inc. (PHI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Whitestone REIT (WSR) - free report >>
PLDT Inc. (PHI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:
Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This community-centered shopping center real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus
Whitestone REIT price-consensus-chart | Whitestone REIT Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.
Whitestone REIT Dividend Yield (TTM)
Whitestone REIT dividend-yield-ttm | Whitestone REIT Quote
PLDT Inc. (PHI - Free Report) : This telecommunications and digital services company from the Philippines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus
PLDT Inc. price-consensus-chart | PLDT Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.
PLDT Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
PLDT Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PLDT Inc. Quote
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Price and Consensus
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.