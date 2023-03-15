In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui’s shares gained 21.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR - Free Report) : This software and cloud solutions company operating in the area of high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Altair’s shares gained 41.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS - Free Report) : This company that supplies gaming products and services for the gaming industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.
PlayAGS’ shares gained 29.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
