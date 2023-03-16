We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Certara, Inc. (CERT - Free Report) : This software products and technology-enabled services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 156.5% over the last 60 days.
WPP plc (WPP - Free Report) : This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of steel and steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
