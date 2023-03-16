Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.23, compared with 5.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Braemar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.44, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

WPP plc (WPP - Free Report) : This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

WPP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.29, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


