New Strong Buy Stocks for March 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This community-centered shopping center real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA - Free Report) : This company that operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metals processing and distribution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) : This automotive giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


