We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This community-centered shopping center real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus
Whitestone REIT price-consensus-chart | Whitestone REIT Quote
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA - Free Report) : This company that operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Price and Consensus
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. price-consensus-chart | Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Quote
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metals processing and distribution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) : This automotive giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Price and Consensus
Mercedes-Benz Group AG price-consensus-chart | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.