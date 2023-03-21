We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This community-centered shopping center real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Fluent, Inc. (FLNT - Free Report) : This digital marketing services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.7% over the last 60 days.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) : This company which provides cybersecurity solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.