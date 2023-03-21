Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This community-centered shopping center real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Fluent, Inc. (FLNT - Free Report) : This digital marketing services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.7% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) : This company which provides cybersecurity solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


