Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This community-centered shopping center real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus

Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus

Whitestone REIT price-consensus-chart | Whitestone REIT Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Yield (TTM)

Whitestone REIT Dividend Yield (TTM)

Whitestone REIT dividend-yield-ttm | Whitestone REIT Quote

PLDT Inc. (PHI - Free Report) : This telecommunications and digital services company from the Philippines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus

PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus

PLDT Inc. price-consensus-chart | PLDT Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

PLDT Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PLDT Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PLDT Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PLDT Inc. Quote

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Whitestone REIT (WSR) - free report >>

PLDT Inc. (PHI) - free report >>

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) - free report >>

Published in

communications