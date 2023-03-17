In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - free report >>
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - free report >>
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:
FS Bancorp (FSBW - Free Report) : This company which operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7 over the last 60 days.
FS Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
FS Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FS Bancorp, Inc. Quote
FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36 compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
FS Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
FS Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | FS Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This company which is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.53 compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Urban Outfitters, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) : This company which is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus
Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.56 compared with 51.50 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ingredion Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)
Ingredion Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.