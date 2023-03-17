Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:  

FS Bancorp (FSBW - Free Report) : This company which operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7 over the last 60 days.

FS Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

FS Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

FS Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FS Bancorp, Inc. Quote

FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36 compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

FS Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

FS Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

FS Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | FS Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This company which is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.53 compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) : This company which is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.56 compared with 51.50 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ingredion Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Ingredion Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Ingredion Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - free report >>

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) - free report >>

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance retail