Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 17th:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) : This Oakland-based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.62 compared with 2.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Everest Re Group (RE - Free Report) : This company which writes property and casualty, reinsurance and insurance in the U.S, Bermuda and international markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re Group has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

