In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) - free report >>
HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) - free report >>
HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:
HireQuest (HQI - Free Report) : This company that provides temporary staffing services which include general labour, industrial and construction personnel, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
HireQuest, Inc. Price and Consensus
HireQuest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HireQuest, Inc. Quote
HireQuest’s shares gained 19.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
HireQuest, Inc. Price
HireQuest, Inc. price | HireQuest, Inc. Quote
CIRCOR International (CIR - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.
CIRCOR International, Inc. Price and Consensus
CIRCOR International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CIRCOR International, Inc. Quote
CIRCOR International’s shares gained 28.7% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CIRCOR International, Inc. Price
CIRCOR International, Inc. price | CIRCOR International, Inc. Quote
APi Group (APG - Free Report) : This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus
APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote
APi Group’s shares gained 13.4% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
APi Group Corporation Price
APi Group Corporation price | APi Group Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.