In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) - free report >>
Global Industrial Company (GIC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) - free report >>
Global Industrial Company (GIC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:
Global Industrial Company (GIC - Free Report) : This industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Global Industrial Company Price and Consensus
Global Industrial Company price-consensus-chart | Global Industrial Company Quote
Global Industrial’s shares gained 3.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Global Industrial Company Price
Global Industrial Company price | Global Industrial Company Quote
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) : This company which provides cybersecurity solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote
Palo Alto’s shares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote
Crescent’s shares gained 2.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Price
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. price | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.