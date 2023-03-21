Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

Global Industrial Company (GIC - Free Report) : This industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Global Industrial Company Price and Consensus

Global Industrial Company Price and Consensus

Global Industrial Company price-consensus-chart | Global Industrial Company Quote

Global Industrial’s shares gained 3.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Global Industrial Company Price

Global Industrial Company Price

Global Industrial Company price | Global Industrial Company Quote

 

 

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) : This company which provides cybersecurity solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

Palo Alto’s shares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote

Crescent’s shares gained 2.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Price

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Price

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. price | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) - free report >>

Global Industrial Company (GIC) - free report >>

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) - free report >>

Published in

finance