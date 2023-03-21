In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.16, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Fluent, Inc. (FLNT - Free Report) : This digital marketing services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.7% over the last 60 days.
Fluent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.35, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX - Free Report) : This direct-to-consumer company from Mexico carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Betterware de México has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.38, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
