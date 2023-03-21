Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.16, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

 

 

Fluent, Inc. (FLNT - Free Report) : This digital marketing services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.7% over the last 60 days.

FLUENT, INC. Price and Consensus

FLUENT, INC. Price and Consensus

FLUENT, INC. price-consensus-chart | FLUENT, INC. Quote

Fluent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.35, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

FLUENT, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

FLUENT, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

FLUENT, INC. pe-ratio-ttm | FLUENT, INC. Quote

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX - Free Report) : This direct-to-consumer company from Mexico carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price and Consensus

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price and Consensus

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C price-consensus-chart | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote

Betterware de México has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.38, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C PE Ratio (TTM)

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C PE Ratio (TTM)

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C pe-ratio-ttm | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) - free report >>

FLUENT, INC. (FLNT) - free report >>

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) - free report >>

Published in

transportation