Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:

HireQuest, Inc. (HQI - Free Report) : This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

HireQuest, Inc. Price and Consensus

HireQuest, Inc. Price and Consensus

HireQuest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HireQuest, Inc. Quote

HireQuest’s shares gained 29.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HireQuest, Inc. Price

HireQuest, Inc. Price

HireQuest, Inc. price | HireQuest, Inc. Quote

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) : This company which provides cybersecurity solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

Palo Alto’s shares gained 37.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI - Free Report) : This company that provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

ICF International, Inc. Price and Consensus

ICF International, Inc. Price and Consensus

ICF International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ICF International, Inc. Quote

ICF’s shares gained 10.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ICF International, Inc. Price

ICF International, Inc. Price

ICF International, Inc. price | ICF International, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) - free report >>

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) - free report >>

HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) - free report >>

Published in

business-services