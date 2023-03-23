We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price and Consensus
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance price-consensus-chart | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI - Free Report) : This transportation and technical training programs company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.
Universal Technical Institute Inc Price and Consensus
Universal Technical Institute Inc price-consensus-chart | Universal Technical Institute Inc Quote
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) : This a diversified natural resource company primarily dealing in coal has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote
APi Group Corporation (APG - Free Report) : This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus
APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.