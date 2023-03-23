Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI - Free Report) : This transportation and technical training programs company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) : This a diversified natural resource company primarily dealing in coal has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

APi Group Corporation (APG - Free Report) : This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


