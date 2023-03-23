Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) : This a diversified natural resource company primarily dealing in coal carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.24, compared with 4.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.72, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.24, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


