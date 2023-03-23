In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) : This a diversified natural resource company primarily dealing in coal carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Alliance Resource has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.24, compared with 4.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.72, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
CB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.24, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.