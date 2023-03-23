Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM - Free Report) : This agricultural commodities and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a PEG ratio of 1.80 compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM - Free Report) : This company which provides customer relationship management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

Salesforce has a PEG ratio of 1.58 compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR - Free Report) : This company that provides cloud-based human capital management software and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Asure has a PEG ratio of 1.59 compared with 17.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

