Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG - Free Report) : This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
InterContinental’s shares gained 11.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
HireQuest, Inc. (HQI - Free Report) : This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
HireQuest’s shares gained 23.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom’s shares gained 17.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
