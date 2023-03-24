See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:
Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) : This automotive giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Price and Consensus
Mercedes-Benz Group AG price-consensus-chart | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote
Mercedes-Benz has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.57, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG PE Ratio (TTM)
Mercedes-Benz Group AG pe-ratio-ttm | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This company that wet-mills and processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus
Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.76, compared with 47.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ingredion Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)
Ingredion Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.37, compared with 27.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Deutsche Telekom AG PE Ratio (TTM)
Deutsche Telekom AG pe-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
