Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 3.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE - Free Report) : This reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This lifestyle products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.48 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

