Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 27th:

Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP - Free Report) : This Brazilian industrial group which is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Price and Consensus

Ultrapar Participacoes has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom has a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared with 3.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Deutsche Telekom AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) : This company which is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.47 compared with 1.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


